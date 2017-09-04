 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
A Body of Luminous Work:  Zaha Hadid

"Ordinarily I’m more drawn to furniture made of wood, but Zaha Hadid uses wood as well as so many other materials in wonderful ways"

By Anissa Kapsales Sep 04, 2017
Article Image
Dining Table 'Liquid Glacial' Colour, 2012 Acrylic Color: Blue

Recently I posted a few images of Zaha Hadid’s work on Instagram (@anissakaps), and was asked to do something a little longer as a blog.

First, a disclaimer. I’m neither an architectural critic nor a design critic. Simply put, I really like furniture! And I am blown away by Hadid’s work, vision, accomplishments, drive, and aesthetic.

Ordinarily I’m more drawn to furniture made of wood, but Hadid uses wood as well as so many other materials in wonderful ways. She manipulates materials and finishes to play with reflection, light, and shadows, always choosing the right material for the design.  Her work is organic, sleek, contemporary, and cutting edge. Form is foremost, and it’s simple and wildly exotic and complex at the same time. And uniquely hers.

The following images are just a few of her pieces from www.davidgillgallery.com

The Liquid Glacial Series

The work in the Liquid Glacial series is made of clear and colored acrylic. Her furniture, like her architecture, appears light, ethereal, flowing even. This particular series plays with reflection and shadows in a way wood can never imitate.

Console ‘Liquid Glacial II’, 2016 – Acrylic

 

Dining Table ‘Liquid Glacial’, 2012 – Acrylic

 

Dining Table ‘Liquid Glacial’, 2012 Acrylic

The UltraStellar series

This series manages to transform wood into liquid— pure alchemy.

Coffee Table ‘UltraStellar’, 2016 – Walnut
Coffee Table ‘UltraStellar’, 2016 – Walnut

 

Two Seat Bench ‘UltraStellar’, 2016 – Walnut, leather upholstery

 

Chair ‘UltraStellar’, 2016 – Walnut, leather upholstery

 

 

Dining Table ‘UltraStellar’, 2016 – Walnut, magnifying acrylic window or glass

The Dune series

The Dune series mimics the windswept formations of the desert or beach in a futuristic yet still natural way.

An image of the dunes at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, Utah, just to compare.

 

Shelf ‘Dune, A-F, 2007 – Polyurethane resin
Shelf ‘Dune, A-F, 2007 – Polyurethane resin

 

Shelf ‘Dune Tree’, 2007 – Polyurethane resin
Table/Desk ‘Dune’, 2007 – Aluminum

If you want more on Hadid, here is a BBC documentary and a few articles (below), including an obituary in the New York Times, about Zaha Hadid. Take a look at them. They’ll give you a well-rounded sense of the dame behind the work.

 

 

  1. User avater snichols September 6th

    Thanks for posting this Anissa. I've never heard of Zaha before and find her work inspiring and innovative. It's a great change of pace. It may spark an idea or get you out of your comfort zone.

