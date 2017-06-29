Ep 1: Introduction to Kevin Rodel’s Arts and Crafts Bed

Designed after a four-post bed by Gustav Stickley, this queen-size version features a Glasgow-style inlay and can be adapted to suit any mattress height. The construction is mortise-and-tenon, the posts are tapered, and the head- and foot-boards are curved. Kevin Rodel made this Arts and Crafts classic in the traditional white oak.

