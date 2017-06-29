 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Ep 1: Introduction to Kevin Rodel’s Arts and Crafts Bed

By Kevin Rodel Jun 29, 2017

Designed after a four-post bed by Gustav Stickley, this queen-size version features a Glasgow-style inlay and can be adapted to suit any mattress height. The construction is mortise-and-tenon, the posts are tapered, and the head- and foot-boards are curved. Kevin Rodel made this Arts and Crafts classic in the traditional white oak.

Videos in the Series

  • Ep 1: Introduction to Kevin Rodel’s Arts and Crafts Bed

    June 29, 2017

  • Ep 2 – Shaping the bed posts

    June 29, 2017

    After cutting the mortises on a hollow-chisel mortiser, Kevin shapes the posts of this bed using a bandsaw, sander, and block plane

About This Video Workshop

Due to their size, beds can seem like an intimidating project for many woodworkers. Add to that the joinery required in Arts and Crafts pieces, and they can be downright daunting. Thankfully, Kevin Rodel is a master of Arts and Crafts furniture and has made many beds. With his techniques and know-how, Kevin has broken the process down to small steps, that with enough time and care, anyone can follow. In this video workshop, you’ll… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. User avater Jurgen01 June 30th

    This is going to be a great project. I look forward to watching the videos.

