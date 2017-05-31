Interlocking Chinese Joinery

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox×
In the video Dave Richards will show you how he uses Match Photo to import an image, and create a simple model
Were the joints completely made with hand tools or was there a balance with power tools? Would traditional Chinese joinery employ power tools?
Wow, those joints are both intriguing and intimidating! Great video that took time to explain things!
Wonder how much time is invested in creating one of those 3-way corner joints?
Are there any primary differences between Chinese and Japanese joinery or are they basically the same? Does one culture pre-date the other?