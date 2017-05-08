 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Blog

Boggs wins big with FedEx

FedEx has named Brian Boggs Chairmakers one of the ten winners of its small business grant contest, which awarded $120,000 in cash and prizes to small companies around the country.

By Barry Dima May 08, 2017
Article Image

Brian Boggs and his incredibly capable team at Brian Boggs Chairmakers have received a pretty significant award for their accomplishments and goals as a small business. FedEx has named them one of the ten winners of its small business grant contest, which awarded $120,000 in cash and prizes to small companies around the country. The Chairmakers will use its winnings, $8,500, to bolster business so it can stay its course and rekindle direct relationships with woodworkers.  

One aspect Brian’s most excited about is his upcoming The Ask Brian Boggs Show because it’ll reconnect him with fellow makers. Brian admits he “loves that we offer tours”  of the Chairmakers’ shop, noting that many woodworkers come to see the operation and ask questions. These interactions are part of the thread that leads directly to his show, where Brian will field questions submitted by makers. He hopes the show will become more of a dialogue than a Q&A, though, by “stimulating ideas and experimentation.” If the program plays out the way he plans, woodworkers won’t just pop in to ask and listen but will return when they’ve tried out ideas discussed on the show so they can share their experiences with peers. 

The winnings will help in other ways too, including helping the Chairmakers team explore some uncommon techniques and materials, like carbon fiber. The group is also getting things in order to eventually move from oil- to water-based finishes. “Finishing anything is a mix of compromises,” Brian concedes, but because of their low VOC, quick drying time, and safety, “water-based finishes seem to be the winning option,” he says.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

rollie-quick

Rollie's quick answers #1

Quick answers to three quick questions about chipped router bits, bandsaw motor issues, and surface plates

Featured Projects & Plans

011260064

Sleek and Shapely Coffee Table

Hand-shaping brings out the beauty in this elemental piece

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial