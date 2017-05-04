What you missed at FWW Live 2017

Video by Matthew Morris of MM Wood Studio

The dust has settled a little after a whirlwind three days at Fine Woodworking Live 2017. FWW Live was another example of the incredible woodworking community coming together, and sharing lots of knowledge, and even more laughs.

Thankfully, Dyami Plotke of the Modern Woodworkers Association, and Matthew Morris of MM Wood Studio (and YouTube of course) made my job a lot easier by sending in phenomenal, ready to go content.

It needs to be said that for us staffers, here at Fine Woodworking, the highlight of the event was getting to meet so many of you. It was awesome to get out of the office and talk a little shop with everyone, race a hardwood derby car (with plenty of trash talk) and to sit and learn from the presenters alongside everyone.

Let’s do it again next year!

Click on the slideshow button below for more pictures!

Tom McKenna welcoming everyone to Fine Woodworking Live 2017 Shop Talk Live — Live! We had six fantastic guests on — Joe Taylor, Peter Follansbee, Joshua Klein, Vic Tesolin, and Wilbur Pan. Everyone raved about Chris Gochnour’s presentation on workholding at the bench The Modern Woodworkers Association guys were seemingly everywhere! All of the presenters but one. Al Breed was still surrounded by people with questions after his presentation. Vic Tesolin had the room in stitches Mike Pekovich showing how to set up a new handplane Michael Fortune brought lots of chairs, moquettes, and jigs Steve Latta showing different techniques for stringing One of many people who won prizes at FWW Live. This Stanley Sweetheart is ready to go, dialed in by Mike Pekovich. Publisher Renee Jordan helping get us started. She was very proud to introduce the scholarship winners. Rikon went nuts at the banquet. Before we got there they wanted to give away a bandsaw, but they must have gotten swept up in the excitement and gave away a planer, spindle sander, midi lathe, and even more

