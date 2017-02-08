 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Shopmade Drawing Bow

Tim Coleman keeps a healthy supply of drawing bows in his shop. In this video Tim shows off his favorites and how he uses them.

By Tim Coleman, Ben Strano #260–Mar/Apr 2017 Issue

  1. KMacRae February 11th

    It's great to see a 'real' shop. The bicycles in the shot do not detract from the video production. They demonstrate that a hobbyist, like many of us, can have experience and skills without a 2000sq ft dedicated shop. In my small garage I've got 7 bikes, 2 canoes, and more than your average homeowners share of yard, plumbing, electrical, painting, metal fab... equipment fighting for woodworking space and time.

Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 - Pins First

In this video Matt methodically takes you through the pins first approach to dovetails that the North Bennet Street School is known for. Matt demonstrates proper sawing technique and how to efficiently and effectively chisel out the waste.

Hand-Built Home for Hand Tools

Cut nails and a clever lid clinch a traditional Japanese toolbox

    3 Handy Stop Blocks

    Increase the precision of crosscuts and tablesawn joinery

    Ep 8 - Securing your work

    Mike shows you the features he looks for in his workbenches and reviews some work holding accessories that help him get the most out of his planes

    High-low drill-press fence does it all

    When using my drill press, I find that some workpieces need to be held down firmly, while others benefit from a stop block for repeat positioning. This two-position drill-press fence…

    What drill bits do you really need?

    Here is some time-tested guidance on drill bits for the woodworking shop: which types to buy, and how to save some money when you’re buying them. There are many different…

