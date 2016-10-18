Ep 4 – The Block Plane

A shooting board for case miters Build a shooting board that allows you to rough out case miters on the tablesaw and then plane them to perfection

Shopmade Cutting Gauge Build your own and get better joints from the start, with cleaner, more accurate layout lines

Ep 11: Half-Blind Dovetailed Drawers In this video, Matt takes some of the lessons learned in episodes 3 & 4 and builds on them to demonstrate the North Bennet Street method for the half-blind, or half-lapped, dovetails on the toolbox drawers.