Ep 4 – The Block Plane

Whether for edge treatments or end grain, the block plane will be one of your most used handplanes

Oct 18, 2016

About This Video Workshop

Nothing exemplifies the quality of an accomplished and experienced woodworker better than the full command of handplanes. In this online video class, teacher and furniture maker Mike Pekovich leads you on the journey toward a mastery of handplanes. Mike will explain: ▪ How to read the grain of wood ▪ How to respond to what the grain is telling you ▪ Why blade angle matters ▪ How to avoid tearout You’ll see that a basic… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. ericOfBerkeley July 13th

    There seems to be no way to play these on my iPhone.

  2. blackoak_bill January 24th

    Great series. These are very helpful Mike. It has really made a difference for me. Thanks.

  3. user-4927145 January 14th

    A terrific series. You are an articulate and careful instructor with much to offer to other craftsmen.

  4. user-6570867 December 6th

    Thanks Mike. Learned a lot from your videos and will keep them as a resource. I agree if you could spend a little time showing us how to put the blades back in and adjust them.

  5. user-5906067 November 26th

    A whole lot more detail on actually how to set up the plane to do the work would be useful. The blade magically goes from the sharpening stone to the plane and starts making shavings. I was hoping for more detail on how set up the plane.

  6. rfuller October 19th

    Thanks Mike. Just really getting into using planes (other than the block plane) so timing is perfect. Always love your videos, they are always thoughtful and meticulous.

