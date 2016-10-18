Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 4 – The Block Plane
Whether for edge treatments or end grain, the block plane will be one of your most used handplanes
There seems to be no way to play these on my iPhone.
Great series. These are very helpful Mike. It has really made a difference for me. Thanks.
A terrific series. You are an articulate and careful instructor with much to offer to other craftsmen.
Thanks Mike. Learned a lot from your videos and will keep them as a resource. I agree if you could spend a little time showing us how to put the blades back in and adjust them.
A whole lot more detail on actually how to set up the plane to do the work would be useful. The blade magically goes from the sharpening stone to the plane and starts making shavings. I was hoping for more detail on how set up the plane.
Thanks Mike. Just really getting into using planes (other than the block plane) so timing is perfect. Always love your videos, they are always thoughtful and meticulous.