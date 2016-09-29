Laguna 14BX – 14-in bandsaw

I very much liked Laguna’s 14/Twelve bandsaw when I reviewed it (“High-end bandsaw that won’t break the budget,” FWW #238, p. 16). Their 14BX bandsaw has the best features of the 14/Twelve— tall fence, big table, toolless ceramic guides—and adds a full cabinet (no more stand), and a disc brake to create an awesome bandsaw. The disc brake is the best brake that I’ve seen on any bandsaw. A gentle push on a foot pedal cuts the power through a microswitch and mechanically clamps the disc brake, stopping the saw very quickly. Tool-free adjustments on the ceramic guides and a large throat plate make changing blades a breeze, and dual 4-in. dust ports (one directly below the guides, the other at the bottom of the cabinet) do a good job of keeping up with the sawdust, even when resawing at the saw’s full 12-in. capacity. Nicely balanced cast-iron wheels and true-running urethane tires create a virtually vibration-free saw that tracks blades very accurately. The saw is available with a 13⁄4-hp or 21⁄2-hp motor, which is the size motor on the saw I tested. The first thing I tried after I had the saw set up was to resaw some hard maple,…
I just ordered the 21/2 hp model and can't WAIT to get my hands on it!
I recently bought the 14BX 1.5hp and I am in agreement with this FWW review. I would like to comment on how easy it was to set up; pretty much all I had to do was fit the table to the trunnions, install the blade and adjust for tension and tracking. I ripped through some 8 inch maple logs with no problems using a Laguna 1/2" 3 tpi blade. This is my first bandsaw and I don't think I will ever need to buy another.
R J Gunn, Canada