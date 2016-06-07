Episode 1- Introduction: Make Beautiful Bandsawn Boxes
Videos in the Series
Episode 3 – Four walled box: Glue-up and finishing
June 7, 2016
Episode 4 – Saddle lid box: Cutting and assembling
June 7, 2016
Episode 5- Saddle lid box: Carving the sides and lid
June 7, 2016
Episode 7 – Two walled box: Cutting and assembly
June 7, 2016
Episode 8 – Two walled box: Carving and finishing
June 7, 2016
That was an awesome video workshop.
Mr. Michael Cullen, I learned so much by your sharing. I needed the reminder for texture, for milk paint layering and your finishing process. thank you!
Great video series. I love how you created the curves and carvings to a bandsaw box. Thanks for sharing and passing on your knowledge.