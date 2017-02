Episode 1- Introduction: Make Beautiful Bandsawn Boxes

In this video Workshop, watch as Michael Cullen shows you how to build his bandsawn boxes that are quick to make, requiring no measuring, no joinery, and almost no planning. In this project series, you'll watch as Cullen takes your through all of the steps to make three boxes, a simple four walled box, a textured and painted saddle lidded box, and a textured two-walled box. Michael Cullen Petaluma, California Michael Cullen studied mechanical engineering… More about this Video Workshop