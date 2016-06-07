 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Episode 1- Introduction: Make Beautiful Bandsawn Boxes

By Fine Woodworking Editors Jun 07, 2016

About This Video Workshop

In this video Workshop, watch as Michael Cullen shows you how to build his bandsawn boxes that are quick to make, requiring no measuring, no joinery, and almost no planning. In this project series, you'll watch as Cullen takes your through all of the steps to make three boxes, a simple four walled box, a textured and painted saddle lidded box, and a textured two-walled box. Michael Cullen Petaluma, California Michael Cullen studied mechanical engineering… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. benduty February 21st

    That was an awesome video workshop.

  2. User avater 101Pathfinder January 15th

    Mr. Michael Cullen, I learned so much by your sharing. I needed the reminder for texture, for milk paint layering and your finishing process. thank you!

  3. Matt_V December 12th

    Great video series. I love how you created the curves and carvings to a bandsaw box. Thanks for sharing and passing on your knowledge.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

