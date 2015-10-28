Shaker Workbench

Sign in or become a member to access this story

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

Get the Full-Size Plan Printed and digital plans and a cutlist for this project are available in the Fine Woodworking store. Buy The Plan

Inspired by the workbench at Hancock Shaker Village, this sturdy and stylish bench has a big, heavy base with drawers for all of your hand tools, and a beefy hard-maple top. There is a twin-screw vise on the front apron, with enough space between the screws to dovetail most furniture parts. A sliding board jack supports boards for edge planing, or for when you need to dovetail a part that’s too big for the vise. The top can be drilled for holdfasts.