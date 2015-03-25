How to Build Beautiful Cases from Plywood

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story. Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

There’s a lot of creative freedom in building cases with veneered panels. Veneer makes it possible to use a variety of exotic woods and dramatic figure, and wrapping those patterns around the entire case piece. Veneered panels also make it possible to use an entirely different look for the inside of the case. Craig Thibodeau has been building furniture this way for years, and shares his methods so the experience will be easier for you. It starts with the substrate, then moves on to design and joinery, whether you choose a frame-and-panel case or the smooth look of a mitered case piece. Video: Domino System Makes Joinery Fast and EasyArticle: How to Edge Veneered Parts for a Clean Look Photo: Asa Christiana