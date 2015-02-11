Sharpen Your Own Hybrid Drill Bits
Furniture maker Michael Fortune demonstrates his homegrown method for sharpening a hybrid twist drill bit
Ontario furniture maker Michael Fortune is known as a wizard of wood bending. He’s also respected as an all-around ingenious woodworker when it comes to practical tips and tricks in the workshop.
Case in point: Fortune argues that the standard brad point drill bits commonly used by woodworkers actually suffer from a flawed design. These expensive bits have a scoring cutter along either side of the central point. These cutters heat up during the drilling process, leading to ever-so-slightly misshapen bits that eventually leave ragged holes of odd sizes. In addition to that, the central points on these bits tend to be much longer than need-be.
Instead of brad point bits, Fortune transforms his garden variety twist drill bits into high performance drill bits that perform better than their pricier brad point brothers.
It looks like you start w/ a regular twist bit, but once you start grinding it looks like the bit suddenly is a BRAD point bit. Did you leave out some major grinding that turned it into a brad point bit, or swap bits mid video? Since the work is so fine/small and precision, it's difficult to really see the exact strategy in this video. Some companion diagrams blown up, with detailed instruction as to the portion to be removed, angles, etc. would really make this as useful as intended. Thanks...