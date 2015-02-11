Sharpen Your Own Hybrid Drill Bits

Asa Christiana and Cari Delahanty

Ontario furniture maker Michael Fortune is known as a wizard of wood bending. He’s also respected as an all-around ingenious woodworker when it comes to practical tips and tricks in the workshop.

Case in point: Fortune argues that the standard brad point drill bits commonly used by woodworkers actually suffer from a flawed design. These expensive bits have a scoring cutter along either side of the central point. These cutters heat up during the drilling process, leading to ever-so-slightly misshapen bits that eventually leave ragged holes of odd sizes. In addition to that, the central points on these bits tend to be much longer than need-be.

Instead of brad point bits, Fortune transforms his garden variety twist drill bits into high performance drill bits that perform better than their pricier brad point brothers.

