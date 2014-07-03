Sign in or become a member to access this story
Episode 5: Face Frames and Plate Rack
Videos in the Series
-
Introduction: Country Pine Hutch
July 3, 2014
-
Episode 1: Milling Lumber by Hand
July 3, 2014
-
Episode 2: Shaping the Case Sides
July 3, 2014
-
Episode 3: Case Joinery
July 3, 2014
-
Episode 4: Work Surface
July 3, 2014
-
Episode 5: Face Frames and Plate Rack
July 3, 2014
-
Episode 6: Assembly
July 3, 2014
-
Episode 7: Shiplapped Back and Moldings
July 3, 2014
-
Episode 8: Frame-and-Panel Doors
July 3, 2014
This is an awesome series. Thanks Andrew and Lisa.