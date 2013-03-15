How to Get the Most from Your Combination Square

Ed Pirnik and Lisa Morgan

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

Although probably every woodworker has a combination square, often-times they aren’t getting the most out of this versatile little tool. From measuring and marking out for joinery—to setting up machinery like tablesaws and routers, the combination square has a variety of uses that are often overlooked. In this short video, Fine Woodworking senior web producer Ed Pirnik demonstrates a whole host of uses for this underutilized woodworking tool.