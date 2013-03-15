Sign in or become a member to access this story
How to Get the Most from Your Combination Square
Combination squares excel at a whole lot more than just marking lines across a workpiece. Learn a variety of ways to use this versatile tool.
Although probably every woodworker has a combination square, often-times they aren’t getting the most out of this versatile little tool. From measuring and marking out for joinery—to setting up machinery like tablesaws and routers, the combination square has a variety of uses that are often overlooked. In this short video, Fine Woodworking senior web producer Ed Pirnik demonstrates a whole host of uses for this underutilized woodworking tool.
Before I got a dial indicator I would use a feeler gauge to set my square .010 off the front tooth, move the square to the rear and use the feeler to see how far off parallel I was.