Free Woodworking Plans

Free Plan: Mahogany Coffee Table

By Stephen Scott Sep 20, 2012
badgeScandinavians are known as some of the world’s most dedicated coffee drinkers, and who can blame them? If my coffee table looked as nice as this one, designed in the Scandinavian style by furniture maker Mario Rodriguez, I’d have an extra cup or two every day myself. Just so I could sit and admire the furniture a little longer.

The table features legs with bandsawn arches shaped by spokeshaves and other hand tools. The legs are joined by stretchers that support a floating top, which features breadboard ends.

Now you can give your own woodworking a shot of caffeine by building the table, following the drawings and instructions in this free download. The download includes a dimensioned drawing of the project, along with Mario’s 8-page artlicle describing the build. Other drawings include scaled leg details that can be enlarged to serve as a photocopy templates for cutting and shaping the table’s legs. Mario also demonstrates how to use a planer sled to taper the leg’s thickness from top to bottom.

CLICK HERE for the free download

  1. Farhan Ahsan October 12th

    This is just absolutely gorgeous! What a beautiful and functional piece of furniture!

  2. uglymidget February 22nd

    looks really stupid, it looks like its made out of wood or something, why would anyone eat the carrots?

  3. grumpy66 December 20th

    The hardest part I see on this project is to shap the legs. Maybe i'm missing something here but wouldn't it be a lot easyer to cut and shap a thin pattern for the legs then cut and shape your leg blanks to the pattern then round over the edges.on the router table. Done. I've been thinking about making this table for a long time and thats the way I will approace it.

  4. User avater user-2415275 February 22nd

    Great learning experience for an amateur woodworker. I struggle with the finish trying to just use Pure tung oil in several layers. I eventually sanded this all off and went with Minwax wipe on Poly. Material: American Walnut. Time: 20 hours. Note: get yourself a spokeshave Sanding the laeg into shape takes a long time. Thanks for the plan!

  5. Jamer10 October 14th

    exelente aporte

