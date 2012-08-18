This week on Fine Woodworking's Shop Talk Live podcast, we offer up a few excerpts from woodworker/actor Nick Offerman's performance at FWW Live, tackle the ins-and-outs of screws in woodworking, and address the mysterious world of shellac "weight."

Shop Talk Live 13: Where Christian Becksvoort is Shinin’ On Me

On this week’s edition of Shop Talk Live, we offer a few tasty morsels from actor/woodworker Nick Offerman’s recent performance at Fine Woodworking Live. Then it’s off to some serious shop talk as art director Mike Pekovich, senior editor Matt Kenney, and senior web producer Ed Pirnik tackle a bevy of questions including the use of screws in fine woodworking, how to mix your own shellac, and a debate on the best way to build a dresser.



Mike Pekovich

FWW art director

Matt Kenney

FWW senior editor

Ed Pirnik

Senior web producer

