Shop Talk Live 13: Where Christian Becksvoort is Shinin’ on Me
Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answer questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking’s biweekly podcast and video livestream. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast!
On this week’s edition of Shop Talk Live, we offer a few tasty morsels from actor/woodworker Nick Offerman’s recent performance at Fine Woodworking Live. Then it’s off to some serious shop talk as art director Mike Pekovich, senior editor Matt Kenney, and senior web producer Ed Pirnik tackle a bevy of questions including the use of screws in fine woodworking, how to mix your own shellac, and a debate on the best way to build a dresser.
|
Mike Pekovich
FWW art director
|
Matt Kenney
FWW senior editor
|
Ed Pirnik
Senior web producer
This week on Fine Woodworking's Shop Talk Live podcast, we offer up a few excerpts from woodworker/actor Nick Offerman's performance at FWW Live, tackle the ins-and-outs of screws in woodworking, and address the mysterious world of shellac "weight."
We offer insights into the mechanics of brass screws; how to handle them and what to avoid.
Plus, we'll answer a reader's question concerning the traditional method for mixing shellac on-demand.
I've been listening to past podcasts, but this one isn't available. I get an error 404.
Bob Sawyer
did this episode go offline?
Another great episode and I've gone and given the 5 star rating so don't call me out on the next podcast! My only very minor issue with the pocast is that I find that Mike Pekovich is hard to hear sometimes. Can you turn his mike up a bit?
I agree with Metsch. I love this podcast, but don't use iTunes, and I like to listen while I drive. Ed, I would love it if you could post the podcast itself to update via an RSS feed, which is how I do other podcasts on my android phone on the road.
OK, you have done 14 of these podcasts and you should now have it out of your system. Lets get back to video prodcasts and presentations. If I lived in the 40s it would be fun to sit around and listen to the radio. But I don't and live in the 21st century. Please hurry back and join the rest of us, we miss you!
The spontaneity is great, and you still get good info and insight out. I am one of the three people listening, but on a podcast. I am not an Apple head, don't like iTunes, so you'll get no stars from me.
There are more android phones than iPhones, so make it easy for us.
What happened to the videos and why do I have to use iTunes?
Great episode guys (#13). Matt, I too purchased the Lie-Nielsen #9 miter plane. At one of their tool events I tried out the #51 and found it a bit large and cumbersome, but the #9 is just the right size and heft. It works great on the shooting board and slices end grain like butta'. Ed, please turn up the volume on Mike's voice. It's as if I am straining to hear words of wisdom from the Dalai Lama and risk missing out on total woodworking consciousness. Keep up the great podcasts!
Mike, tell your son some people flew from other countries to hear you only for three hours at FWW Live, I am sure he will be more intrested in your sharp advice.
Great episode. Regarding the cost of FWW Live, I would say it was a bargain, considering all the kwowledge and experts that where togehter that weekend. It was fantastic.
Greetings from Mexico.
Manuel Chaos