The Best Rust Preventers

We put 20 commonly available rust preventers to the test to see which ones work best at protecting your expensive woodworking tools from rust. Are waxes and natural oils better? What about petroleum-based products? We tried the rust preventers on a cast-iron tablesaw top and some samples of A2 tool steel (an iron alloy). All of the samples were subjected to extreme environments. Our test results showed which protectors really work.

From Fine Woodworking #227

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×