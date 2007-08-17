 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Workshop

A Layout Kit for Small Shops

Modeling in two or three dimensions is a lot easier than moving around your heavy machinery to get a shop plan you like

By John Yurko #174–Tools & Shops 2004 Issue
Article Image

Architect and hobbyist woodworker John Yurko offers tools, both high-tech and low, for developing a shop plan. This short article offers machine and accessory templates at a scale of 1/4 in. to the foot, which can be photocopied, cut out, and moved around on a grid. Alternatively, the templates can be downloaded from Yurko’s Web site. Or the planning can be done with a CAD program called Sketchup 4.0.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
View PDF
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. user-6255427 March 16th

    16 MAR 2017 link worked for me

  2. User avater BenStrano January 16th

    The PDF link is working on all of my systems here. What error are you getting?

  3. user-6666937 January 15th

    i have found that numerous links dont work. Is there an archive section? I signed up just for this article

  4. dadnukum November 10th

    The PDF link for this article does not work.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

sharpener-rj

Get to the point already!

The most important skill we need to learn as woodworkers is sharpening. So let’s talk about pencil sharpening!

Featured Projects & Plans

011260024

Designer’s Notebook: Better Built-ins

A room full of built-ins doesn’t have to be symmetrical and standardized. The space can have plenty of shapes, tones, and textures to please the eye and attract the touch.…

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Shop Design

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial