A Layout Kit for Small Shops
Modeling in two or three dimensions is a lot easier than moving around your heavy machinery to get a shop plan you like
Architect and hobbyist woodworker John Yurko offers tools, both high-tech and low, for developing a shop plan. This short article offers machine and accessory templates at a scale of 1/4 in. to the foot, which can be photocopied, cut out, and moved around on a grid. Alternatively, the templates can be downloaded from Yurko’s Web site. Or the planning can be done with a CAD program called Sketchup 4.0.View PDF
