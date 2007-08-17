A Layout Kit for Small Shops

Architect and hobbyist woodworker John Yurko offers tools, both high-tech and low, for developing a shop plan. This short article offers machine and accessory templates at a scale of 1/4 in. to the foot, which can be photocopied, cut out, and moved around on a grid. Alternatively, the templates can be downloaded from Yurko’s Web site. Or the planning can be done with a CAD program called Sketchup 4.0.

