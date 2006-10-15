 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Basics of a Half-Blind Dovetail Jig

After testing seven popular models, we show you how to set one up to cut drawer dovetails

By Fred Sotcher Oct 15, 2006

Asa Christiana and Michael Dobsevage

Fred Sotcher reviewed seven single-use dovetail jigs for FineWoodworking.com that are limited to cutting 1/2-in. half-blind dovetails. In this video, Sotcher demonstrates the basic steps to setting one up for use. He uses the Porter-Cable 42-10 — his choice for best overall — to demonstrate a method for cutting half-blind dovetails to join drawer parts.

Article Comments

  1. zumbo July 16th

    do you have a video for rabbetted 1/2 blind joints. Thanks

