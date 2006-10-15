Sign in or become a member to access this story
Basics of a Half-Blind Dovetail Jig
After testing seven popular models, we show you how to set one up to cut drawer dovetails
Fred Sotcher reviewed seven single-use dovetail jigs for FineWoodworking.com that are limited to cutting 1/2-in. half-blind dovetails. In this video, Sotcher demonstrates the basic steps to setting one up for use. He uses the Porter-Cable 42-10 — his choice for best overall — to demonstrate a method for cutting half-blind dovetails to join drawer parts.
do you have a video for rabbetted 1/2 blind joints. Thanks