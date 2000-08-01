A Workbench That Works

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story. Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

Philip C. Lowe describes how he designed and built his first workbench, and how it changed over the years. It is large enough to hold his hand tools, yet small enough to move. Most important, it’s an all-purpose bench for planing, scraping, cutting joints, carving, and finishing. It’s heavy, when loaded with tools, so that it stays in place, but it can be broken into pieces easily and reassembled. One feature is that drawers do double duty, such as supporting workpieces with a vise. Lowe discusses how it’s used and what it holds, with pictures and a drawing showing detailed portions. From Fine Woodworking #143