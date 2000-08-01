 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
A Workbench That Works

A small top without a tail vise has served this master furniture maker for three decades

By Philip C. Lowe #143–July/Aug 2000 Issue
Philip C. Lowe describes how he designed and built his first workbench, and how it changed over the years. It is large enough to hold his hand tools, yet small enough to move. Most important, it’s an all-purpose bench for planing, scraping, cutting joints, carving, and finishing. It’s heavy, when loaded with tools, so that it stays in place, but it can be broken into pieces easily and reassembled. One feature is that drawers do double duty, such as supporting workpieces with a vise. Lowe discusses how it’s used and what it holds, with pictures and a drawing showing detailed portions. From Fine Woodworking #143

  1. User avater BenStrano June 23rd

    The video workshop can be found here: http://www.finewoodworking.com/videoworkshop/2013/09/build-a-basic-workbench-with-built-in-storage

  2. user-6874506 June 23rd

    Is there no plans for this build. I seen the YouTube video which implied that I would be taken through the process

