Building a File Cabinet

Router techniques for joinery and decoration

By Patrick Warner #87–Mar/April 1991 Issue
Pat Warner softened the lines of the file cabinet he built by adding a separate base with shaped legs and using a triangle theme. This piece makes a good learning project, requiring basic woodworking skills and router techniques. Warner used a router to cut the dovetailed rabbets, tongues and grooves, and sliding-dovetail joints. He used a technique called complementary template routing to make inlays in the drawers and top. A detailed drawing accompanies his explanation of how he built the carcase, made a frame-and-panel back, built the base, and made the drawers and top. From Fine Woodworking #87

Article Comments

  1. User avater ChipSawdust July 28th

    OK so I built this last winter and it worked out fine. I used tongue and groove for the sides and fewer dovetails than the author. I also just used a flat 1/4" ply for the back, as mine sits against a wall. I added Green & Greene elements; the cloud lifts on the support between the legs and ebony plugs where the joints come together. I added G&G style drawer handles as found in Pert's books. I didn't make the sides as decorative either, preferring to let the grain speak.

    Using white oak for the wood and applying a red mahogany stain, it looks like a G&G effort.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

