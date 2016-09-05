Building a File Cabinet

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Pat Warner softened the lines of the file cabinet he built by adding a separate base with shaped legs and using a triangle theme. This piece makes a good learning project, requiring basic woodworking skills and router techniques. Warner used a router to cut the dovetailed rabbets, tongues and grooves, and sliding-dovetail joints. He used a technique called complementary template routing to make inlays in the drawers and top. A detailed drawing accompanies his explanation of how he built the carcase, made a frame-and-panel back, built the base, and made the drawers and top. From Fine Woodworking #87