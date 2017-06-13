Walnut Table With Bread Board Ends
When I saw these two book matched walnut boards they had to be a table top. Being too short and too narrow, I added 6″ boards on the sides and 6″ bread board ends that framed the center board very nicely.
Beautiful work! Especially the top bookmatching. Curious to know what finish did you use?