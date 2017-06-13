 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Walnut Table With Bread Board Ends

By The Bohemian, member Jun 13, 2017
When I saw these two book matched walnut boards they had to be a table top. Being too short and too narrow, I added 6″ boards on the sides and 6″ bread board ends that framed the center board very nicely.

  1. User avater MGMarshall June 17th

    Beautiful work! Especially the top bookmatching. Curious to know what finish did you use?

