Fiddle Cabinet
my friend Marco, asks me to make a cabinet to put his father’s old violin. I built the cabinet modifying the wall cabinet made by Garret Hack in FineWoodWorking 210.
the wood is white oak, the finish is natural linseed oil.
my friend Marco, asks me to make a cabinet to put his father’s old violin. I built the cabinet modifying the wall cabinet made by Garret Hack in FineWoodWorking 210.
the wood is white oak, the finish is natural linseed oil.
Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox×
Become a member today
Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.Start Your Free Trial
Subscribe to Fine Woodworking
Save up to 56%Subscribe
A mundane comedy by Fine Woodworking poet laureate, Barry NM Dima
Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!Start Your Free Trial
© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.
Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.Start Your Free Trial
Start your subscription today and save up to 56%Subscribe
Beautiful cabinet but for some crazy reason my mind goes back to the fire alarms in school. I envision a sign that reads "For Emergency Music Break Glass Play Fiddle"
Nice job!!! Very clean.