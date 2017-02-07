 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
“California Recall”

By Triumph1, member Feb 07, 2017
Article Image

As we were about to leave my families house after the Thanksgiving holiday my mother ran down into the basement. She came back up with something in her hand and asked if I wanted it or she was going to throw it out because she didn’t know what it was. I can’t blame her…It was a 16 year old Gatorade bottle full of sand…why would she want that?? Well, I did want it. 16 years ago I made my very first flight down to California to be the best man at my best friends wedding. They got married on Laguna Beach and right before I left I filled the Gatorade bottle up with the sand…and for 16 years it sat there. As soon as I saw my mother holding it the ideas started and “California Recall” was the result. Anytime they want to recall that beautiful sunny day all they need to do is grab the rake and run it through the very sand they got married on.

“California Recall” is approximately 11.5″ x 11.5″.  It was made from curly black walnut and finished with Danish Oil and wax.

????????????????????????????????????

????????????????????????????????????

????????????????????????????????????

Article Comments

  1. User avater Triumph1 July 20th

    Sorry for the huge delay...but thank you Just_lain!

  2. Just_Iain March 24th

    Gorgeous!

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

STL141: Vic Tesolin's Tool Bomb

Vic Tesolin stops by to talk tools and tool bombs, plus the guys talk about splash-and-go sharpening stones, inexpensive vises, fretsaws, shaping curved legs, tool cabinets, and their all-time favorite woodworking books of all time… for this week.

Featured Projects & Plans

Build a Thoroughbred Shaving Horse

This simple, elegant shaving horse is a hybrid of two designs by two of Tim Manney’s mentors, Curtis Buchanan and Carl Swensson

