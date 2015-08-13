 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Gallery

Nolan’s Hanging Wall Cupboard

By BenchMarc, member Aug 13, 2015
Article Image

This project was intended to be a progression in my use and interpretation of the Art Nouveau style. While much smaller in scale than Mairead’s Bookcase, this cupboard shares the same layering of detail and an aesthetic sensibility that reflects my personal style.

While the brothers Greene and Greene had established their very own distinct Arts & Crafts style, I thought that various elements of their design vocabulary could be re-interpreted into the more flowing line of the preceding Art Nouveau period.

These pulls are copies of a pattern made famous by Danish silversmith Georg Jensen.

"Cofra" is Gaelic for Cupboard

Article Comments

  1. User avater nelliewheeler2121 February 11th

    This make only experienced person i appreciate your project nice

  2. User avater BenchMarc November 11th

    Again, thank you Eric! This one truly was a labor of love. The pulls were especially challenging to carve in low relief with that amount of detail. I wasn't sure about dimpling the fish bodies - in an effort to approximate the hammered appearance of the sterling silver originals upon which they are based - but the effect turned out better than I expected.

  3. User avater Ericjmckenna November 2nd

    looks like some serious time invested in this piece and a great skill building piece as well. Very nice.

View More

