Nolan’s Hanging Wall Cupboard

This project was intended to be a progression in my use and interpretation of the Art Nouveau style. While much smaller in scale than Mairead’s Bookcase, this cupboard shares the same layering of detail and an aesthetic sensibility that reflects my personal style.

While the brothers Greene and Greene had established their very own distinct Arts & Crafts style, I thought that various elements of their design vocabulary could be re-interpreted into the more flowing line of the preceding Art Nouveau period.

These pulls are copies of a pattern made famous by Danish silversmith Georg Jensen. "Cofra" is Gaelic for Cupboard

Launch Gallery