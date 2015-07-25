 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Aron Music Stand

By tay_diggs, member Jul 25, 2015
Showing the machined and polished angle adjustment.

Designed for a Cellist in San Francisco, the Aron Music Stand is crafted from solid California Claro Walnut lumber and polished brass hardware.

The piece was tailored to the client with custom, specified dimensions and must have details such as a pitch and height adjustments.

Most of the joinery was done on the tablesaw and then carefully pared to fit by hand.  The subtle taper on the back and lower shelf was done with an electric hand plane to remove waste, and then followed by a Stanley no. 4 to both flatten and smooth the surfaces.  All of the brass in the piece was machined in house to fit the style and proportions of the piece.

Overall, the style of the piece was inspired by Soviet Constructivism.  It is one of my favorites due to the dynamic shapes used in the art of the time.  

The back of the stand is highlighted by the polished brass spine that allows from height adjustment.  You can also see the subtle taper that we placed on the horizontal shelf and the vertical panel that supports the sheet music.

The cubby was designed to house a bow while the lower shelf could hold a metronome and other small items. 

Here you can see the tapered detail along the back of the sheet music rest.

I'm not sure what this joint is called, but it was a fun challenge getting it to fit snugly.

  1. User avater nelliewheeler2121 February 11th

    Very nice done amazing work

  2. User avater BonnieMLloyd April 4th

    Really beautiful. Elegant design, beautifully executed.

  3. user-2887407 July 29th

    Very beautiful work Taylor. The base joint is attractive and I like how the taper on the back reflects the light. Well done!

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

