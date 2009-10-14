Corner Jewelry Cabinet
Corner Jewelry Cabinet interior
Corner Jewelry Cabinet handle detail
Corner Jewelry Cabinet leg cap detail
Breathtaking, light and masterful cabinet design!
I like the side spin out drawers, lots of time with them I imagine. Are the two front door panels slightly convex as the photographs are difficult to discern? I will assume they are as the internal components reflect a slight curve as well.
Georgeous!
elegant, simple, sinuous handles. I love this piece and it enchanted me. Congrats. I loved it years ago when i first saw it.
Stunning is all I can say.
Really outstanding design and impeccable execution. The hardware perfectly compliments the design
sweet.
Very impressive design and craftsmanship.
I agree with John316 it should be in a museum.
Wow! That is incredible. Beautiful work. Almost too nice to have in a house :). Should be in a museum, certainly for all of the work that you put into it. An absolute work of art! Fantastic job.
Very nice! This is perfect example of contemporary furniture design; curves, powerful veneers, and clean detailing. Congrats. And super photography. I take this over mission style any day. Post more.
beautiful!
Beautiful design and well thought out detailing. I love it!
Roger