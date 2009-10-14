 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Cure for the Common Cabinet

By msinger, member Oct 14, 2009
Article Image

Corner Jewelry Cabinet interior

Corner Jewelry Cabinet handle detail

Corner Jewelry Cabinet leg cap detail

Article Comments

  1. User avater JohnGreene September 2nd

    Breathtaking, light and masterful cabinet design!

    I like the side spin out drawers, lots of time with them I imagine. Are the two front door panels slightly convex as the photographs are difficult to discern? I will assume they are as the internal components reflect a slight curve as well.

    Georgeous!

  2. corlis March 16th

    elegant, simple, sinuous handles. I love this piece and it enchanted me. Congrats. I loved it years ago when i first saw it.

  3. bustndust February 24th

    Stunning is all I can say.

  4. User avater BenchMarc February 14th

    Really outstanding design and impeccable execution. The hardware perfectly compliments the design

  5. ted October 16th

    sweet.

  6. User avater Jerbo October 15th

    Very impressive design and craftsmanship.

    I agree with John316 it should be in a museum.

  7. John316 October 15th

    Wow! That is incredible. Beautiful work. Almost too nice to have in a house :). Should be in a museum, certainly for all of the work that you put into it. An absolute work of art! Fantastic job.

  8. User avater Diviner October 15th

    Very nice! This is perfect example of contemporary furniture design; curves, powerful veneers, and clean detailing. Congrats. And super photography. I take this over mission style any day. Post more.

  9. User avater djgtor October 14th

    beautiful!

  10. User avater remyers October 14th

    Beautiful design and well thought out detailing. I love it!
    Roger

