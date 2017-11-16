Ep 6: Hollowing out the bowl with an adze

Ep 5: Laying out the inner bowl In this episode, Dave lays out the elliptical inside of the bowl using a compass, nails, and a piece of string

Ep 4: Refining the outer curve of the bowl with an ax and drawknife The bowl begins to present itself from within the log as Dave begins the hewing process with a carving ax and drawknife

Ep 3: Laying out the curve of the bowl In this episode, Dave shows how he lays out the outside curve using a compass, and how he cheats things a little when the wood doesn't totally cooperate