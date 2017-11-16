Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 6: Hollowing out the bowl with an adze
In this episode, after a safety talk, Dave uses the adze to hollow out the bowl, bringing to light what will be the finished surface
Videos in the Series
-
Ep 1: Finding the bowl within the log
November 2, 2017
-
Ep 2: Initial shaping and flattening the bowl bottom
November 2, 2017
-
Ep 3: Laying out the curve of the bowl
November 9, 2017
-
Ep 4: Refining the outer curve of the bowl with an ax and drawknife
November 9, 2017
-
Ep 5: Laying out the inner bowl
November 15, 2017
-
Ep 6: Hollowing out the bowl with an adze
November 16, 2017
This is amazing. What talent & patience. Watching this bowl being created I now see the use for these simple yet complex tools. True craftsmanship and artistry coming together.
Really enjoying seeing the whole process.
Thank you FWW. Seeing these types of lessons are what keep me coming back to the best woodworking forum available.