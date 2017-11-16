 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Ep 6: Hollowing out the bowl with an adze

In this episode, after a safety talk, Dave uses the adze to hollow out the bowl, bringing to light what will be the finished surface

By David Fisher Nov 16, 2017

About This Video Workshop

Using tools usually relegated to firewood preparation, David Fisher starts with a log and turns it into a bowl that's refined and beautiful. Known as one of the masters of bowl carving in the greenwood movement, David has carved hundreds of them—and in this video workshop will show you step-by-step the process he uses. For many woodworkers, bowl carving, with its unique set of tools and processes, might seem esoteric. But you'll see that the… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. RevBob November 18th

    This is amazing. What talent & patience. Watching this bowl being created I now see the use for these simple yet complex tools. True craftsmanship and artistry coming together.
    Really enjoying seeing the whole process.
    Thank you FWW. Seeing these types of lessons are what keep me coming back to the best woodworking forum available.

