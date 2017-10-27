 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Shop Talk Live

STL 149: Sharpening demystified

Plus, the guys talk about migrating sawdust staining the surrounding wood, shoulder planes, green wood, and they take a deep dive on drawer fitting

Oct 27, 2017
Article Image

02:00 – Question 1: 

I’ve been working on a small box. The box is made primarily of jarrah with a basswood stripe that runs around the whole box. As I started finish sanding the glued-up parts, I noticed that the red jarrah dust was turning my basswood pink! This isn’t an issue on the outside of the box, where I’m carving away the pink surface of the basswood, but on the bottom of the lid it’s noticeable. The parts are already at their final thickness, so I don’t want to remove a ton of material to get rid of the pink stain. Is there I can do to get the red dust out of the basswood’s pores?

-Amy

08:00 – Question 2:

My shoulder planes come with a blade that is slightly wider than the plane body. Should I grind the blade thinner? If so how is it best to do this? What are your preferences with shoulder plane set up?

-Christian

13:25 – All Time Favorite Tool of All Time… for this week:

  • Matt – 1″ Chisel
  • Mike – The new segmented cutter head on his planer
  • Ben – New toolbox

32:44 – Question 3:

I don’t really understand the sharpening process from start to finish and what tools are needed along the way. There is a lot of information about individual tools – i.e. water stones, grinders, sandpaper, etc – but not a lot of clear explanation connecting the sharpening process as a whole.

Could you please talk about the general sharpening processes, say for a chipped chisel versus new hand plane blades?

-Bill

42:48 – Audible recommendation:

Good Clean Fun by Nick Offerman
Head over to Audible.com/ShopTalkLive to get a free audio book.

46:48 – Question 4

I’ve been trying some spoon carving after reading Peter Galbert’s excellent article last year. The tools he uses are recommended for green lumber. What exactly is “green”? If I cut off a 3″ branch would it still be considered green a month later?

Also, is there anything you can do to keep lumber green longer, like sealing in plastic wrap or a garbage bag?

-Sheldon

52:05 – Deep Dive: Drawer Fitting

 

Ben Strano
Web Producer		 Mike Pekovich
Creative Director		 Matt Kenney
Special Projects Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.

Fine WoodWorking

Taunton Network

