Tools & Materials

Compressor by California Air Tools

Compressor whispers rather than roars

#264-Nov/Dec 2017 Issue
Article Image

I use a vacuum press for veneering and to create curved doors. My press is a simple machine, but it requires a fairly large compressor to work efficiently and effectively. The compressor I currently use does the job, but is so loud that I must wear hearing protection when it runs. It also vibrates like mad, and you can feel it throughout the house. Because of these problems, I used the vacuum only during the day. That’s tough, because it’s nice to leave glue-ups in the bag at night when the shop isn’t in use. So I’ve been on the hunt for a compressor powerful enough to run my vacuum press, but quiet enough to be used overnight and without hearing protection when I’m in the shop.

I’ve found it. The CAT-10020C air compressor from California Air Tools has a 2-hp motor, a 10-gal. tank, plenty of cfm to run my vacuum press (4.40 cfm at 90 psi), and is unbelievably quiet for a compressor this size. Standing next to the compressor and taking readings at ear level, I measured its noise at 70 db. The noise level dropped to 68 db when I measured it from 10 ft. away. It’s quiet enough that you can have a normal conversation standing next to it, and I was able to hear the music playing over my shop radio with no problem while it was running. With the CAT-10020C, my press pulled air from the vacuum bag just as quickly as it does when hooked up to the screaming beast of a compressor I’ve been using.

The CAT-10020C also has convenient, user-friendly features. With two universal 1⁄4-in. quick connectors, simply push in the hose fitting and the connector holds it tight. At 86 lb., it’s also fairly light for its size, and the weight is well-balanced when the compressor is wheeled about. The drain valve is tool-free, opening and closing with the turn of a handle. This truly is the compressor I have been looking for.

—Matt Kenney is the special projects editor.

One-handed hookup. There’s no need to pull back the collar on the quick connectors. Just push in the hose.

Big power. With a 2-hp motor and plenty of cfm, the CAT-10020C from California Air Tools can drive a vacuum press large enough for most furniture parts.

  1. tdacon September 30th

    I have long been looking at this CAT model for my own shop, but I've been holding off because of the large number of reviews on, for instance, the Amazon site, that have complained about build quality. Mentioned in particular have been poor welds, poor design of the wheels, poor-quality hose connectors, and the fact that the drain is not actually at the bottom of the tank, leaving a pool of water there that can't be easily drained. Of course, as with all online reviews, there's no way to evaluate the knowledge or skill of the reviewers, and I have not had a chance to inspect one in person, but nevertheless...

    I'd like to know what the author of this review might have to say about the quality of the unit he reviewed, with respect to those issues.

Fine WoodWorking

