Ep 12: Pewter Inserts

Due to their size, beds can seem like an intimidating project for many woodworkers. Add to that the joinery required in Arts and Crafts pieces, and they can be downright daunting. Thankfully, Kevin Rodel is a master of Arts and Crafts furniture and has made many beds. With his techniques and know-how, Kevin has broken the process down to small steps, that with enough time and care, anyone can follow. In this video workshop, you’ll… More about this Video Workshop