 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Tools & Materials

Review: Bosch DDS183-01 18-Volt Drill

1⁄2-in. capacity cordless drill has several features that make it one sweet workbench companion

By Roland Johnson Aug 22, 2017
Article Image

BOSCH’S NEW 18-VOLT, 1⁄2-in. capacity cordless drill has several features that make it one sweet workbench companion. To start, the two-speed brushless motor (0-600/0-1900 rpm) has 531 in./lb. of torque delivered in a silky-smooth power band that is very easy to modulate with the comfortable and accurate trigger. I was especially impressed with the amount of controlled power at very low speeds, making it easy to drive a bunch of tiny screws without stripping a single one.

The drill has more great features. A bright LED light points right at the bit, and the grip fit my hand perfectly and had just the right amount of stick to it. Electronic kickback control keeps all that torque tamed by simply stopping the motor if impending bit lockup is detected, making it easier on the hands and wrists. Electronic motor and battery protection prevent overload or overheating when you’re pushing the power. The all-metal chuck has a spinner on the nose to keep the spinning chuck from damaging surfaces, and 20 + 1 clutch settings provide a range that will allow a person to bore big holes or drive very delicate screws without damage. The compact head provides comfortable balance, which also enhances precision.

The drill comes as a kit with a charger, two batteries, a magnetic bit holder with four assorted bits, and a huge belt clip. It’s a gem of a drill, and one that I’d love to have in my shop.

Issue #263 Sep/Oct 2017

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Tool Rant: Is that really a clamp?

"In the past year, I have become increasingly frustrated using the clamps that I have in my school. They are mostly F clamps made by a well known manufacturer that we have used hard for 15 years. But now I find tightening and loosening them to be a chore."

Featured Projects & Plans

Mid-Century Credenza

Thoughtful details and modern joinery merge in this sleek design

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Power Tools

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial