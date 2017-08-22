Review: Bosch DDS183-01 18-Volt Drill

BOSCH’S NEW 18-VOLT, 1⁄2-in. capacity cordless drill has several features that make it one sweet workbench companion. To start, the two-speed brushless motor (0-600/0-1900 rpm) has 531 in./lb. of torque delivered in a silky-smooth power band that is very easy to modulate with the comfortable and accurate trigger. I was especially impressed with the amount of controlled power at very low speeds, making it easy to drive a bunch of tiny screws without stripping a single one.

The drill has more great features. A bright LED light points right at the bit, and the grip fit my hand perfectly and had just the right amount of stick to it. Electronic kickback control keeps all that torque tamed by simply stopping the motor if impending bit lockup is detected, making it easier on the hands and wrists. Electronic motor and battery protection prevent overload or overheating when you’re pushing the power. The all-metal chuck has a spinner on the nose to keep the spinning chuck from damaging surfaces, and 20 + 1 clutch settings provide a range that will allow a person to bore big holes or drive very delicate screws without damage. The compact head provides comfortable balance, which also enhances precision.

The drill comes as a kit with a charger, two batteries, a magnetic bit holder with four assorted bits, and a huge belt clip. It’s a gem of a drill, and one that I’d love to have in my shop.

Issue #263 Sep/Oct 2017

