 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Tools & Materials

ARK Shark Guard from Leeway Workshop

A riving knife for old cabinet saws

By Matt Kenney Jul 25, 2017
Article Image

I have a 1969 Delta Unisaw, and I use it all the time. It runs smoothly, cuts well, and has a great rip fence (the Unifence). I love it, but I’ve been saving up to replace it for several years. Why? Safety. When I bought it, the saw did not have a splitter and blade guard. At first I made do with shopmade splitters and then a Beisemeyer splitter. But even a good splitter can’t compete with a riving knife.

A riving knife follow’s the blade’s movement, tilting when it tilts, and changing height along with the blade. It is never more than a fraction of an inch away from the blade, which is why a riving knife is so effective at preventing kickback.

I’m happy to report that I can put off that new saw for a bit, because I just installed the ARK Shark Guard from Leeway Workshop. “ARK” stands for adjustable riving knife. Technically, it’s a splitter, but effectively, it’s a riving knife because you can adjust the height to follow the blade’s height. A quick turn of a ratchet handle loosens the knife so you can move it up or down. It takes less than 30 seconds. A great benefit of the adjustable height is that you can lower it to be under the blade’s crown and leave it in place for non-through cuts.

The ARK Shark Guard comes with a fantastic blade guard. It’s clear, so you can keep an eye on the workpiece as you cut, and it moves easily up and over the workpiece as it’s fed through the blade. There is a dust port on top of the guard that is available in several sizes to accommodate different hose diameters.

Installation requires installing a new bracket to the saw’s trunnions, but this was not difficult and took me less than 10 minutes. I was able to align the riving knife to the blade in about the same amount of time. To remove the knife completely, you must remove the ratchet handle and a second bolt. For most folks, this won’t be an issue, but if you ever use a blade thinner than a thin-kerf blade (I use a 71⁄4-in. circular-saw blade when making kumiko), it can be a hassle.

The ARK Shark Guard fits many older Delta Unisaws, some older Grizzly cabinet saws, and other saws that are clones of the Unisaw. It’s a great replacement for the factory splitter and blade guard, and a vast safety improvement over nothing at all.

Safety and visibility. For through-cuts, the riving knife’s blade guard allows for a perfect view of the cut and will fit different dust-hose diameters.

Quick height adjustment. A quarter turn of the ratchet handle loosens the knife so you can adjust it to match the blade’s height.

Low profile. The knife can be set just under the blade’s height, so it can remain in place for non-through cuts like those needed for drawerbottom grooves.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

AWFS 2017 - Rollie's Take

The AWFS conference is often the springboard for new product releases, and this show was no exception. Many vendors brought their latest pride and joy for everyone to covet.

Featured Projects & Plans

Arts & Crafts Bed

White-oak bed is loaded with Stickley style and topped off with traditional inlay

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

  • A shooting board for case miters

    Build a shooting board that allows you to rough out case miters on the tablesaw and then plane them to perfection

  • 3 Handy Stop Blocks

    Increase the precision of crosscuts and tablesawn joinery

  • High-low drill-press fence does it all

    When using my drill press, I find that some workpieces need to be held down firmly, while others benefit from a stop block for repeat positioning. This two-position drill-press fence…

  • What drill bits do you really need?

    Here is some time-tested guidance on drill bits for the woodworking shop: which types to buy, and how to save some money when you’re buying them. There are many different…

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Accessories

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial