Tools & Materials

Setup blocks by Infinity

Blocks enable accurate setup

Jun 29, 2017
I make a habit of using a combination square to set blade and bit heights, and a dial caliper to check stock thickness. So when I was asked to take a look at Infinity’s setup blocks, I thought, “Sure, but when would I use them?” Having had them in my shop for a while, the answer is quite a bit. I like them for setting tablesaw blade and router bit heights, especially when cutting dadoes and grooves where the height is critical. The benefit over the combination square is the blocks’ length. At 4 in., there’s no need to locate dead center on a tablesaw blade for an accurate reading, like I have to do with a combo square.

The six blocks can combine for measurements between 1⁄16 in. and 1-31⁄32 in. While I’m not sure I’d ever go through the mental gymnastics to figure out some of those measurements, I do make a habit of combining blocks for odd but common measurements, like 5⁄32 in. or 5⁄16 in. The blocks have their thicknesses printed on one side and an inch scale on the other. I don’t find any use for the scale and would rather have the thickness printed on both sides, but that’s a small gripe.

—Michael Pekovich is the executive art director.

No need to center the block. Lay it next to the blade and spin the blade with your hand. You’ll quickly find the high point and be able to set it flush with the top of the block.

 

Article Comments

  1. robbo41 June 30th

    So...these are just like machinist's gage blocks, but without the level of precision, hardening, or tapped holes, all of which would make them more useful over time.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

