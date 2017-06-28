A Workshop of Our Own
"We need more women who are practicing furniture makers. We need to cultivate a diversity of voices in our field." -WOO Founder, Sarah Marriage
When I studied woodworking at the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship (CFC) I was the only woman in my class. I knew this ahead of time and at first I didn’t really think much of it. However, when I told people—men and women alike—I would often hear comments like “Oh that sounds difficult” or even “I’m sorry.” I was surprised at this, and even more surprised that several women told me “I couldn’t do that” and “I am so impressed.”
By the time I arrived in Maine I was feeling a bit nervous about the gender imbalance in the classroom. There was no need for worry. I loved my experience there and my class was full of (and taught by) great, generous, and openhearted men who treated me with respect and as if I was “one of them.” But the intimidation I felt walking into that room on the first day was real. And although I was welcomed by my classmates and instructors, I struggled with vague feelings of inadequacy for some time, and always felt I had to work extra hard to prove that I belonged. To a great degree, in the world of woodworking, I still do.
Before studying at the CFC, I took a weekend class in upstate New York at Hammerstone School, a small school that teaches carpentry skills to women. Incidentally, I chose this school because it was in a convenient location for me, not because I was seeking out a women-only learning environment. However, most of the women in the class sought it out specifically for this reason, some traveling great distances to experience learning woodworking from women, alongside women. That weekend I met a diverse group of people, and left feeling inspired, motivated, and part of something that felt new, exciting, and empowering.
Recently, my friend Sarah Marriage has founded A Workshop of Our Own (WOO), a project that has similar goals to that of Hammerstone. WOO is a Baltimore-based professional woodshop and educational space that is a champion for women and gender-nonconforming furniture makers. From Sarah: “We need more women who are practicing furniture makers. We need to cultivate a diversity of voices in our field. And we need to willfully create dedicated workshops to support and champion these voices.” From my experience, I know these needs are real.
While we may be far away from the days in which young girls were barred from enrolling in shop class, it seems that we are not yet to the point where young girls feel encouraged, comfortable, and confident to join workshops and classrooms. This alone is enough to turn away would-be woodworkers, and this is how projects like A Workshop of Our Own can make a difference. Consider your daughters, sisters, and mothers—would any of them feel intimidated to enter a workshop filled with all men? By eliminating the distracting, burdensome anxiety of “I have to prove myself,” WOO lets us focus on what is important: building skills, forming community, and contributing to the field of woodworking. If you would like to support their efforts, visit A Workshop of Our Own.
All I'm saying is can we have a place to get away from all of the rest of the world and just celebrate the creativity tha is high quality woodworking. I come here to get away from the rest of the worlds controversies. That 400 lb. gorilla of a guy is probably a pretty nice guy.
reformed:
I think that the inference here is not that male woodworkers are inherently unsafe or untrustworthy. The point made in the article is more one of intimidation. In this and many other instances, it is not intentional on the part of woodworkers in general. Think of it like going to the gym for the first time. You know that you don't know what you are doing and all of a sudden you have this 400 lb. gorilla of a guy huffing and puffing and waiting on you to get out of his way. It is the same way for many new woodworkers going to a shared workshop, male or female. We want to encourage all people to join us in our passion, hobby, or profession, whatever this is to you. I applaud this group for attempting to get new talent and prospective into this field. There are some insanely talented women out there (see people like April Wilkerson on YouTube), and I would love to see what they can do!
I was hoping woodworking, specifically this site would be a refuge from the world of social engineering. The inference is that women need to be protected from men woodworkers. I can't think of a safer group than woodworkers.