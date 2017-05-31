 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
How-To

Add a Drawer to a Table

A well-engineered pocket guarantees that a drawer will run true in all seasons

By Steve Latta #262–Jul/Aug 2017 Issue
Article Image

Drawers that work properly do so because an invisible infrastructure allows them to slide in and out without binding, stop in the right place, and avoid tipping. That infrastructure is made up of drawer runners, guides, a kicker, and stops. There are many ways to approach construction, but Steve Latta’s simple methods are time-tested, producing drawers that fit well and operate smoothly all year round.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
View PDF
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. user-5891029 June 4th

    This looks like a great, straight forward, project. How do I get to the video?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

morley-circus

Phillip Morley's Three Ring Circus

Unfortunately, being a professional woodworker requires more than the ability to design and build a piece of furniture. In the daily grind of the business, I am required to keep track of income and expenses, submit sales tax, maintain a website, and market myself.

Featured Projects & Plans

011262062-real

Hudson Valley Chest of Drawers

Tasteful moldings and turned feet add quiet style to a sturdy dovetailed case

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives
  • 9a-wp

    Ep 9a: The Internal Elements

    In this episode Matt adds haunches to the dividers and fits them to the case dados. He also shows how to create the bottom drawer runner.

  • ep8-wp

    Ep 8: The Case Dividers

    Matt starts constructing the dividers using bridle joints and mortise and tenons. As always, he shows a methodical way of perfectly fitting tenons right off the tablesaw.

  • vw-6-wp

    Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dadoes

    In this episode we head into the machine room as Matt tackles the stopped dadoes and rabbets of the case on the tablesaw. Then back to the bench room to finesse everything with hand tools.

  • ep-5-wp

    Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails

    Bringing the case dovetails to a close, Matt shows you how he creeps up to the perfect dovetail fit using a method he calls "chasing the smudge."

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Construction

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial