Add a Drawer to a Table

Drawers that work properly do so because an invisible infrastructure allows them to slide in and out without binding, stop in the right place, and avoid tipping. That infrastructure is made up of drawer runners, guides, a kicker, and stops. There are many ways to approach construction, but Steve Latta’s simple methods are time-tested, producing drawers that fit well and operate smoothly all year round.

