 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Blog

Scholarship Winner Spotlight: Daniel Foreman, USMC

Our first ever Fine Woodworking Live veteran scholarship is sponsored by our hosts, Southbridge Hotel & Conference Center.

By elizabeth healy Mar 30, 2017
Article Image

Having spent nine years in the U.S. Marine Corps and National Guard, including tours of duty in Ramadi and Fallujah, Iraq, Daniel Foreman came home and went to work in public education. In time, he rose through the ranks to become a district administrator. Life was good, he thought.

“I had everything I ever wanted, including finding out I had a son on the way.”

Then one day, a pile driver at a construction site across the street set off a horrible noise, shaking the building where he worked. “It sounded just like the mortar fire that we lived with constantly in the war,” Daniel said. Suddenly he realized his hands were shaking, his heart pounding. “In essence, the war that I had locked away in a box in my head had gotten knocked off the shelf, and I couldn’t clean it up.”

Daniel sought treatment the conventional way, with doctors, medication, and therapy. But it was obvious that something needed to change. So he and his wife moved closer to family, buying an old stone house that needed some love.

In the course of fixing up that old house, Daniel discovered woodworking. Under the guidance of his father-in-law, he fixed up a basement room into a woodshop and built a workbench.

“Woodworking has become my newfound love and therapy because I grew tired of the doctors and the medication,” he said.

Having caught the bug, Daniel is anxious to learn all he can, and hopes that his time at Fine Woodworking Live will help him do that.

“I thoroughly enjoy the slow, quiet concentration of hand tools and carving,” he said. “Nothing would make me happier than to go out to the woods, choose a fine tree of ash to fell, drag it to the mill, and work it into things that will become essential to my family’s daily life for the rest of our time on this earth.”

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

NBSS-sketch

Dovetails in SketchUp — the Easy Way

You can lay out and draw dovetails manually in SketchUp; it’s more like cutting them by hand in the shop. To save time, Dave Richards uses some creative techniques and some ingenious plugins.

Featured Projects & Plans

011259068

Turn a Lidded Canister

With a few basic turning tools, you can create beautiful storage for the kitchen

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial