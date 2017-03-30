Scholarship Winner Spotlight: Daniel Foreman, USMC

Having spent nine years in the U.S. Marine Corps and National Guard, including tours of duty in Ramadi and Fallujah, Iraq, Daniel Foreman came home and went to work in public education. In time, he rose through the ranks to become a district administrator. Life was good, he thought.

“I had everything I ever wanted, including finding out I had a son on the way.”

Then one day, a pile driver at a construction site across the street set off a horrible noise, shaking the building where he worked. “It sounded just like the mortar fire that we lived with constantly in the war,” Daniel said. Suddenly he realized his hands were shaking, his heart pounding. “In essence, the war that I had locked away in a box in my head had gotten knocked off the shelf, and I couldn’t clean it up.”

Daniel sought treatment the conventional way, with doctors, medication, and therapy. But it was obvious that something needed to change. So he and his wife moved closer to family, buying an old stone house that needed some love.

In the course of fixing up that old house, Daniel discovered woodworking. Under the guidance of his father-in-law, he fixed up a basement room into a woodshop and built a workbench.

“Woodworking has become my newfound love and therapy because I grew tired of the doctors and the medication,” he said.

Having caught the bug, Daniel is anxious to learn all he can, and hopes that his time at Fine Woodworking Live will help him do that.

“I thoroughly enjoy the slow, quiet concentration of hand tools and carving,” he said. “Nothing would make me happier than to go out to the woods, choose a fine tree of ash to fell, drag it to the mill, and work it into things that will become essential to my family’s daily life for the rest of our time on this earth.”