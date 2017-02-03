STL 130: Workbench advice and waterfall joinery
Bench tips for a fledgling woodworker. Plus a call for help, an update on SawStop vs. Bosch, and our all-time favorite furniture and tools.
Articles discussed in this episode:
All Time Favorite Furniture of All Time… for this week
|
Tom McKenna
|
Matt Kenney
|
Ben Strano
Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.
Log in or create an account to post a comment.Sign up Log in