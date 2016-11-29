 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
How-To

Tips for Stronger Tenons

Make them bigger, reduce gaps, and don’t spare the glue

By Dan Bollock #259–Jan/Feb 2017 Issue
Article Image

Wood researcher Dan Bollock broke more than 150 mortise-and-tenon joints of different widths, lengths, and thicknesses to see exactly how size, fit, and glue-up procedures affect the strength of the joint. He found that width plays the biggest role, but that length and thickness also make a huge difference. Not surprisingly, a joint that fits well is stronger. Also, the strongest glue bond was created by applying glue to both the mortise and the tenon.

  1. robinwood February 5th

    Does the thickness of the mortise's sides have any bearing on the strength of the joint? A 3/8" tenon in a 3/4" thick piece (e.g. a web frame) leaves very little material to resist a blow against the flat surface of the piece. Because of this concern, would a 1/4" mortise and tenon be a good compromise?

    Thanks for the article. It is appreciated.

  2. User avater PurdueDan December 29th

    The tests done in 2008 used cherry while I used yellow poplar. Also, the previous tests were loaded differently than my tests. Because of these factors the results cannot be compared but the general trends can.

  3. User avater PurdueDan December 28th

    Most samples failed when the tenon pulled out of the mortise slightly. There were some failures of the apron and a few of the legs broke.

  4. User avater robdurante December 27th

    There was an article in 2008 with much higher lb force achieved. A similar trend but 2 to 3 times higher force measurements. Do we know why?

  5. Ron_illini December 26th

    Did all samples fail the same way and what was the mode(s)?

  6. User avater PurdueDan December 8th

    I made the mortises with a router. A round over bit was used to make the tenons. Fine woodworking did a test about eight years ago comparing rounded tenons to square ones. The difference in strength was minor. Square ones work great too.

  7. rstarrett December 7th

    I can easily make the mortises shown in the article, but I would have to hand cut the curved tenon edges. How does the author make such nicely curved tenons?? I m sure that must affect the strength.

  8. User avater BenStrano December 6th

    Not sure what happened there dyamwebz. It's back up.

  9. dynamwebz December 6th

    where is the PDF?

