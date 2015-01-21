How to Edge Veneered Parts for a Clean Look

My article in the current issue focuses on how to build cse pieces like cabinets and bookcases using veneered panels. What I don’t cover are veneered parts like doors, dividers, and drawer front, where you don’t want to apply thick, obvious pieces of solid wood edging.

For a clean look, I apply the edging first, and then veneer the faces all the way to the edge. I don’t usually apply veneer directly to the edges of plywood, as there a chance the gluelines in the substrate will telegraph through. Instead I cut the panel slightly under its final size before veneering and skin the edges with 1/8-in. MDF. Cut the MDF strips 1/16 in. wider and about 1/8 in. longer than the panel edges, and clamp them onto two opposite edges at the same time, using cauls to spread the pressure evenly. Trim the strips flush to the panel using a block covered with 100-grit sandpaper, being careful not to round the edges or ends. Then glue more strips to the last two edges, trimming them the same way. This creates a clean, uniform surface for veneering.

I’ve become a great fan of cork-covered cauls for gluing on veneer edging. I spray-glue 1/8-in.-thick cork to narrow plywood strips then cover the cork with packing tape to resist glue.

Cut the veneer edging slightly oversize. Once again, gluing two opposing edges at a time makes it quicker. Trim the veneer flush to the panel the same way you trimmed the excess MDF edging. Give the panel a quick pass with 100 grit to clean off any glue remnants and glue on the face veneers. Those I trim first with a Shinto rasp, which hogs off the excess veneer quickly, finishing up with a sanding block to get rid of the last bit of overhang. But the sanding block would work fine on its own.

