 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
How-To

Simple Trick for Cleaner Dovetail Joints

Learn a simple technique for super-tight dovetails

By Bob Van Dyke May 30, 2014

Lisa Raleigh, Video by: Gary Junken, Editing by: Cari Delahanty

Over the years, we’ve seen dozens of ways to cut dovetail joinery—from traditional hand—cut methods and power tool-assisted methods, to routers coupled with specialty jigs—but one thing remains constant. For a dovetailed piece of furniture to succeed visually, it needs tight-fitting joinery. In this short video, Connecticut Valley School of Woodworking director Bob Van Dyke demonstrates a simple technique for trimming the waste between dovetail pins. It yields a tight-fitting joint with a perfectly square shoulder line that can’t be beat. Power up your router and give it a try.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. Pushrod August 19th

    I can finish a dovetail better and faster with a sharp chisel. No router or bandsaw necessary.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Greenwood Fest 2017

Imagine waking up to birdsong in a small cabin among the pines, surrounded by clear glacial ponds and lots of folks with axes. That is the scene at the idyllic and historic Pinewoods Dance Camp, the site of Greenwood Fest.

Featured Projects & Plans

Turn a Lidded Canister

With a few basic turning tools, you can create beautiful storage for the kitchen

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

  • Furniture, Nailed

    Old-fashioned cut nails make furniture that’s strong, stylish, and a pleasure to build

  • Ep 5: Bed Panels & Rails

    In this episode, Kevin adds the tenons to the bed panels and side rails using the tablesaw and bandsaw

  • Lighter, Stronger Frame-and-Panels

    Derived from Chinese casework, this frame-and-panel approach combines the best attributes of a solid plank door and a traditional frame-and-panel

  • Tool Test: Dovetail Jigs

    Models tested include the Leigh D4R Pro, Leigh Super 18, Porter-Cable 4212, Fast -Joint Precision Joinery System, Leigh RTJ400, MLCS Master Joinery Set, and Rockler Complete

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Joinery

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial