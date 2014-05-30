Simple Trick for Cleaner Dovetail Joints

Lisa Raleigh, Video by: Gary Junken, Editing by: Cari Delahanty

Over the years, we’ve seen dozens of ways to cut dovetail joinery—from traditional hand—cut methods and power tool-assisted methods, to routers coupled with specialty jigs—but one thing remains constant. For a dovetailed piece of furniture to succeed visually, it needs tight-fitting joinery. In this short video, Connecticut Valley School of Woodworking director Bob Van Dyke demonstrates a simple technique for trimming the waste between dovetail pins. It yields a tight-fitting joint with a perfectly square shoulder line that can’t be beat. Power up your router and give it a try.

