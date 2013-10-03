Strong Tenons in Skinny Legs

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story. Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

There’s a reason why the mortise-and-tenon is a go-to joint for a leg-to-apron joint—it’s strong, and it resists racking. But if your furniture designs feature slender, curving legs, there sometimes is not room for a traditional mortise-and-tenon. That’s when Timothy Coleman gets creative, employing different arrangements from each side of the leg, and varying the length, thickness, and number of tenons. With a wide apron, he stacks and interlocks long tenons, taking advantage of the greater glue surface, When the apron is not wide, he sometimes makes it thicker and uses double tenons. When even more strength is needed, he adds a stretcher.