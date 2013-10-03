 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Strong Tenons in Skinny Legs

Get sturdy joints without compromising your design

By Tim Coleman #236–Nov/Dec 2013 Issue
There’s a reason why the mortise-and-tenon is a go-to joint for a leg-to-apron joint—it’s strong, and it resists racking. But  if your furniture designs feature slender, curving legs, there sometimes is not room for a traditional mortise-and-tenon. That’s when Timothy Coleman gets creative, employing different arrangements from each side of the leg, and varying the length, thickness, and number of tenons. With a wide apron, he stacks and interlocks long tenons, taking advantage of the greater glue surface, When the apron is not wide, he sometimes makes it thicker and uses double tenons. When even more strength is needed, he adds a stretcher.

Article Comments

  1. slowman November 7th

    Hi Tim, how about making the interlocking tenons as a dovetail on the inside? I tried it once in a tricky build, it added some strength but also a lot is work. I'm not sure its worth the effort. What do you think?

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

