Match Dado Set to Your Saw’s Power

By Vlad Smishkewych #219–May/June 2011 Issue
Q: I am planning to buy a dado set. Should I get a 6-in. or an 8-in. set? Robert Carson, Boston, MA A: I spoke with some of our contributing editors as well as with experts at Amana, Forrest, and Freud. Here is what I learned. First, check your saw’s owner’s manual. If it specifies a 6-in. dado set, then use that. However, if your saw can take either size dado set, but has an underpowered motor like those in smaller benchtop models, then choose a smaller dado set: It takes less power than an 8-in. set to make the same cut. On a 3-hp cabinet saw, definitely go for an 8-in. dado set. The increased cutting capacity allows you to make a wider variety of joints, like bridle joints deeper than 11/8 in. (the capacity of a 6-in. dado set), and to use a sled to guide workpieces. Expand your joinery with an 8-in. dado set. Seth Janofsky uses a sled to cut box joints for a tansu cabinet. Because of the sled base’s thickness and the length of the box joint, only an 8-in. dado set can handle this task. The same size set…

  1. User avater pintodeluxe October 26th

    I found that 8" dado sets work well on most stationary tablesaws. I have used 8" sets on everything from a 1.75 hp contractor saw, to a 3 hp cabinet saw and it has always worked well. The large dado sets have so much mass that it acts as a flywheel. I have never noticed a tablesaw motor bog down or hesitate with an 8" dado set. I have enjoyed the increased capacity of an 8" set for deeper notching and deep tenon shoulders.

