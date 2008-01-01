Boulle Marquetry Demonstration with Silas Kopf

Jorin Hood and Silas Kopf

Boulle is a traditional marquetry technique named after a cabinetmaker for King Louis XIV of France. For boulle work, you stack two contrasting materials together, cut a design in them on the scrollsaw, and then interchange the parts.

In this detailed video, Kopf demonstrates the technique, cutting a pattern out of ebony veneer and a thin sheet of brass to create two decorative panels.

He starts by creating a packet, protecting the delicate brass and ebony with newspaper and sacrificial sheets of poplar. Then he cuts out the individual pattern pieces using a scrollsaw. Next, in part two, Kopf shows how to glue up the small pieces and add it to a larger piece of furniture.

Excerpt from Master Techniques of Marquetry DVD

