The author tested 15 wipe-on finishes, including a water-based finish and both tung-oil and linseed-oil-based finishes. Pure boiled linseed oil and Minwax Fast-Drying Polyurethane, a brushing finish, were added for comparison. All the finishes were tested on pieces of red-oak plywood cut from the same sheet. Tried & True Varnish Oil stood out as the worst performer. It was hard to apply, had no sheen, offered poor water resistance, and still hadn’t dried after 30 days. It was also more expensive than most.

