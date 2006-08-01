 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Tried & True Wood Finishes - Varnish Oil

Tried & True Varnish Oil didn't fare well in several tests of wipe-on finishes.

By Chris A. Minick Aug 01, 2006
The author tested 15 wipe-on finishes, including a water-based finish and both tung-oil and linseed-oil-based finishes. Pure boiled linseed oil and Minwax Fast-Drying Polyurethane, a brushing finish, were added for comparison. All the finishes were tested on pieces of red-oak plywood cut from the same sheet. Tried & True Varnish Oil stood out as the worst performer. It was hard to apply, had no sheen, offered poor water resistance, and still hadn’t dried after 30 days. It was also more expensive than most.

Editor Test Results:

Drying TimeMore than 30 days
SheenFlat
Water ResistancePoor

Manufacturer Specifications:

ManufacturerTried & True Wood Finishes
Manufacturer's Web Sitehttp://www.triedandtruewoodfinish.com
Manufacturer's Phone Number607-387-9280
Article Comments

  1. Arts327 November 9th

    Clearly the author did not read the 'how to apply' directions. We have been using this exclusively for years and love all T&T products - especially in a school setting when toxicity is a real issue.

