Two Ways to Make Cock Beading

Gary Junken

Cock beading can add depth to a drawer face and help conceal the gap between the drawer and the drawer box. In this video, woodworking instructor Steve Latta demonstrates two methods for creating cock beading. One technique uses traditional hand tools, and the other uses a router.

For more on making cock beading for drawers, read Steve’s article, “Beading a Drawer,” in the March/April 2006 issue of Fine Woodworking.