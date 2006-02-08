Two Ways to Make Cock Beading
Use a router or traditional hand tools to produce material for this drawer detail
Cock beading can add depth to a drawer face and help conceal the gap between the drawer and the drawer box. In this video, woodworking instructor Steve Latta demonstrates two methods for creating cock beading. One technique uses traditional hand tools, and the other uses a router.
For more on making cock beading for drawers, read Steve’s article, “Beading a Drawer,” in the March/April 2006 issue of Fine Woodworking.
How about going a little further with this, namely the end beads and how to handle the corners of the drawer front. This is good stuff, but he didn't go far enough.Want to see the ends of the drawer front handled too. Take it to completion and the finished drawer completed.