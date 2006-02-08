 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Projects and Plans

Two Ways to Make Cock Beading

Use a router or traditional hand tools to produce material for this drawer detail

By Steve Latta Feb 08, 2006

Gary Junken

Cock beading can add depth to a drawer face and help conceal the gap between the drawer and the drawer box. In this video, woodworking instructor Steve Latta demonstrates two methods for creating cock beading. One technique uses traditional hand tools, and the other uses a router.

For more on making cock beading for drawers, read Steve’s article, “Beading a Drawer,” in the March/April 2006 issue of Fine Woodworking.

Article Comments

  1. user-6764105 May 21st

    How about going a little further with this, namely the end beads and how to handle the corners of the drawer front. This is good stuff, but he didn't go far enough.Want to see the ends of the drawer front handled too. Take it to completion and the finished drawer completed.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

morley-circus

Phillip Morley's Three Ring Circus

Unfortunately, being a professional woodworker requires more than the ability to design and build a piece of furniture. In the daily grind of the business, I am required to keep track of income and expenses, submit sales tax, maintain a website, and market myself.

011251032_shaker-workbench

Shaker Workbench

  With a stout base, thick top, and abundant tool storage, this is one bench you’ll never outgrow

