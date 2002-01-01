Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story. Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

The ultimate router table would be as convenient as a shaper or a tablesaw — all of the common tasks and adjustments are done from above or outside the unit. It would also have the dust-collecting ability and vibration-dampening mass of a cabinet-mounted tool. John White of Fine Woodworking designed and built a router table that does all that and it’s quiet to boot. He used a screw-driven mechanism to raise and lower the router and also attached a shopmade mounting block. Simple parts, smart function — detailed drawings and complete explanations on how to build your own are included in the article. From Fine Woodworking #153