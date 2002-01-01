 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

The Ultimate Router Table

Cabinet-based unit devours dust and decibels and puts controls on the outside

By John White #153–Tools & Shops 2002 Issue
Article Image
The ultimate router table would be as convenient as a shaper or a tablesaw — all of the common tasks and adjustments are done from above or outside the unit. It would also have the dust-collecting ability and vibration-dampening mass of a cabinet-mounted tool. John White of Fine Woodworking designed and built a router table that does all that and it’s quiet to boot. He used a screw-driven mechanism to raise and lower the router and also attached a shopmade mounting block. Simple parts, smart function — detailed drawings and complete explanations on how to build your own are included in the article. From Fine Woodworking #153

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story.

Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today!

Start Your Free Trial Now

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. user-2418112 June 23rd

    The pdf links sends me to a 'page not found'. Is it just me or is the link broken? Thanks

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

thadden_026

MotC: Tool Chest with an Arts & Crafts Legacy

Trevor Hadden's tool chest was the culminating project of a two-year apprenticeship that provided him with an impressive set of woodworking skills along with a direct link to the furniture…

Featured Projects & Plans

011251032_shaker-workbench

Shaker Workbench

  With a stout base, thick top, and abundant tool storage, this is one bench you’ll never outgrow

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives
  • 011262043

    Build a Thoroughbred Shaving Horse

    This simple, elegant shaving horse is a hybrid of two designs by two of Tim Manney’s mentors, Curtis Buchanan and Carl Swensson

  • 011262038

    Tool Test: Dovetail Jigs

    Models tested include the Leigh D4R Pro, Leigh Super 18, Porter-Cable 4212, Fast -Joint Precision Joinery System, Leigh RTJ400, MLCS Master Joinery Set, and Rockler Complete

  • 011261028

    A shooting board for case miters

    Build a shooting board that allows you to rough out case miters on the tablesaw and then plane them to perfection

  • 011260058

    3 Handy Stop Blocks

    Increase the precision of crosscuts and tablesawn joinery

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Woodworking Jigs

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial