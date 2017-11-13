Walnut Heirloom Box

Ep 6: Hollowing out the bowl with an adze In this episode, after a safety talk, Dave uses the adze to hollow out the bowl, bringing to light what will be the finished surface

Ep 5: Laying out the inner bowl In this episode, Dave lays out the elliptical inside of the bowl using a compass, nails, and a piece of string

Ep 4: Refining the outer curve of the bowl with an ax and drawknife The bowl begins to present itself from within the log as Dave begins the hewing process with a carving ax and drawknife