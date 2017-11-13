Walnut Heirloom Box
It is build from walnut lumber. The veneer is 1/16 figured walnut in book match pattern. The banding is ebony and holly. The finish is 1 lb blonde shellac that is filled with dark brown and rubbed out.
very nice :)