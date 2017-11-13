 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Walnut Heirloom Box

By robdurante, member Nov 13, 2017
It is build from walnut lumber.  The veneer is 1/16 figured walnut in book match pattern.  The banding is ebony and holly.  The finish is 1 lb blonde shellac that is filled with dark brown and rubbed out.

  1. chris_amos November 17th

    very nice :)

