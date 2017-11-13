Building this crib has been one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve ever had. It’s taken a long time, but I’ve loved every minute of it. During my time in the shop I’ve been able to reflect and prepare myself for what’s to come. I have no idea what to expect, but I know that parenthood will be the ultimate experience and I can’t wait to meet this new member of our family! You will be loved!

