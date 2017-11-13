 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
By software_hardwood, member Nov 13, 2017
Building this crib has been one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve ever had. It’s taken a long time, but I’ve loved every minute of it. During my time in the shop I’ve been able to reflect and prepare myself for what’s to come. I have no idea what to expect, but I know that parenthood will be the ultimate experience and I can’t wait to meet this new member of our family! You will be loved!

  1. Taytoo November 14th

    Beautiful project and a labor of love- but- and not to scare- walnut can be toxic. Mostly to plants and horses.
    http://www.woodweb.com/knowledge_base/Walnut_toxicity_fact_and_fiction.html
    just be careful, watch your child when he/she starts gumming on the sides. You never know if there is some crazy reaction. (I doubt it but who really knows) My first grandchild is on the way. Building a crib as well but opting for cherry and maple. Just, Just in case. I want to remove all doubt. Also, I'm certain you researched correct finishes. Beautiful work! Well done.

