Gallery

Boggs chair-inspired bed.

By sf54, member Oct 03, 2017
Article Image

I recently completed a set of Boggs classic ladderback chairs for our dining room and love the design elements that make the chairs such a pleasure to look at. With my five year old son outgrowing his toddler bed, I took the opportunity to build a bed that he will hopefully get many years of use from.  I envisioned a bed with round posts that were tapered and shaped much in the same way as the Boggs chair. The challenge to the design was fitting a rectangular bed rail to a round post that could also be knocked down without leaving an exposed bolt hole.  Jigging up for a housed mortise solved the first issue and reverse orientation bed bolts solved the second.  The other challenge was in fitting a slab headboard to bed posts with exposed tenons and no shoulder yet still allowing for seasonal motion.  Using slip tenons allowed me to  fit the tenons to exact mortises on the bed posts and hide the oversized mortises in the end grain of the slab

Slab head board is attached to the bed posts by slip tenons. The orientation of these tenons are reversed to allow seasonal movement to take place at the headboard side of the joint where it is less visible.

draw knife shaped bed post

Draw knife shaped bed post

Article Comments

  1. User avater tengels October 3rd

    Beautiful

Fine WoodWorking

